Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 245 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,806 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Illumina worth $72,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 165.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $376.89.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.88, for a total value of $114,564.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,742,764.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.83, for a total transaction of $1,607,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,060,387.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,428 shares of company stock worth $7,388,945. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $474.66 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $260.42 and a one year high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.45. The company has a market cap of $69.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.54 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $413.22.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

