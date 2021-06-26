Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 8,951 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 179,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,951 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Northrop Grumman worth $58,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOC. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,730,628.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,146,641.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,042,390.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,527,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.00.

NYSE NOC opened at $373.31 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $282.88 and a 1 year high of $379.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $365.08.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

