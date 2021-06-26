Bessemer Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 318,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,207 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.16% of L3Harris Technologies worth $64,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LHX. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 28,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 8,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $221.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.78. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.09 and a 12 month high of $224.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.40. The firm has a market cap of $45.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.87.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.17%.

In related news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $555,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,565.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 30,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.94, for a total transaction of $6,615,132.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 426,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,866,849.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 222,111 shares of company stock valued at $48,675,260. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LHX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.23.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.