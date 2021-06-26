Bessemer Group Inc. Decreases Position in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,000 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.58% of SpringWorks Therapeutics worth $21,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 30,800 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 336.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 43,690 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,104,000. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,345,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 506.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 54,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 45,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWTX opened at $84.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.74. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $35.20 and a one year high of $96.48. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.42 and a beta of 0.70.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). Equities research analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SWTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.67.

In other SpringWorks Therapeutics news, CEO Saqib Islam sold 38,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $2,652,862.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 908,127 shares in the company, valued at $62,697,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider L. Mary Smith sold 10,000 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total value of $680,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 177,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,083,173.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,048 shares of company stock valued at $5,838,656. Insiders own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

