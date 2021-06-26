Bessemer Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its holdings in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,644 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 1.59% of Midland States Bancorp worth $9,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Midland States Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Midland States Bancorp by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 85,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 5,915 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,971,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,224,000 after acquiring an additional 220,704 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 5,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Midland States Bancorp stock opened at $26.79 on Friday. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $30.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.02 million, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $66.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.20 million. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 8.90%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 65.12%.

Midland States Bancorp Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

