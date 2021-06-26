Bessemer Group Inc. Has $10.44 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 36.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,219 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $10,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 8,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $137.86 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $96.43 and a 52-week high of $142.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.32.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

