Bessemer Group Inc. Has $13.58 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,284 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $13,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 9.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,263,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,029,544,000 after buying an additional 4,703,848 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,904,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,768,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,031 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,648,683,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,005,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927,441 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 223.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,656,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $645,365,000 after purchasing an additional 10,818,671 shares during the period. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $64.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.20. The company has a market cap of $273.74 billion, a PE ratio of -14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.43. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $64.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. DZ Bank raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.30.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

