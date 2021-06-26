Bessemer Group Inc. Has $15.16 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $15,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $232.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $224.94. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $136.49 and a 52-week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

