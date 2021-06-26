Bessemer Group Inc. Has $24.89 Million Holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 29.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 537,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,130 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of PagSeguro Digital worth $24,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAGS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,310,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,317 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,864,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,271 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,235,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,793,000 after acquiring an additional 941,531 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 13.5% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,046,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,952,000 after acquiring an additional 720,242 shares during the period. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 11,406,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,803,000 after acquiring an additional 694,890 shares during the period. 56.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAGS opened at $56.43 on Friday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $33.72 and a 52-week high of $62.83. The company has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.99 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.86.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PAGS. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Bradesco Corretora began coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PagSeguro Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.09.

PagSeguro Digital Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

