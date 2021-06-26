Bessemer Group Inc. Has $70.51 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 645,269 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 24,292 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Starbucks worth $70,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $1,244,400,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $358,133,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,235,062 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $560,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,946 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,309,000 after acquiring an additional 881,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 37.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,190,861 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $348,665,000 after acquiring an additional 863,282 shares in the last quarter. 68.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stephens boosted their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.80.

In other news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $113.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.08 billion, a PE ratio of 134.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.95. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $71.06 and a 1 year high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

