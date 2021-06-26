Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,585,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $940,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,501,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,575,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,018,000 after buying an additional 269,202 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares during the period.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $269.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $257.61. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $184.70 and a twelve month high of $269.82.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

