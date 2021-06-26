Bessemer Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,842 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $17,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at about $1,883,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 143,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,404,000 after purchasing an additional 13,061 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $496.39 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $312.32 and a 1 year high of $507.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $494.79.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Read More: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.