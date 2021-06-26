Bessemer Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 408,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,447 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF were worth $40,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 500,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 185,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,259,000 after acquiring an additional 11,524 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the first quarter worth $12,262,000. Well Done LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 88,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,709,000 after acquiring an additional 8,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 63,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,151,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF alerts:

ACWV opened at $103.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.59. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF has a 12-month low of $77.01 and a 12-month high of $88.22.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.