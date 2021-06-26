Bessemer Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,789 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $10,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Neumann Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 26,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Finally, GenTrust LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 186.7% during the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 5,326 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

VT stock opened at $103.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.28. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $73.21 and a 12-month high of $104.51.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.