Bessemer Group Inc. Makes New $53.89 Million Investment in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,350,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $53,892,000. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 2.58% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XME. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 41,050.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 43.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:XME opened at $43.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.30. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $47.85.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.