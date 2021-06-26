Bessemer Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX)

Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 494,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,613,000. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 1.98% of Decibel Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DBTX. TRV GP Iii LLC purchased a new stake in Decibel Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $35,667,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $24,501,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $3,735,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $2,770,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Decibel Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Decibel Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Decibel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Decibel Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.20.

Shares of DBTX stock opened at $8.24 on Friday. Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $24.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.40.

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.55). On average, analysts anticipate that Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Decibel Therapeutics

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

