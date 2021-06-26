Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 3,569 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $40,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $12,325,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $502,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,667,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,595,000 after buying an additional 129,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the period.

VB stock opened at $227.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $222.08. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $140.36 and a 1 year high of $228.87.

