Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 953,192 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 148,703.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 953,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 953,192 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group worth $19,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TME. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 290.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,218,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,915,000 after buying an additional 39,573,036 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,964,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $159,679,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,670,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,989,000. 31.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TME. TheStreet lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. China Renaissance Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.11.

NYSE:TME opened at $15.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.68, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.04. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a one year low of $13.07 and a one year high of $32.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.08.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

