Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 304,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,475,000. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.69% of Nurix Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NRIX. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Grace Capital bought a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $88,000. 92.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NRIX shares. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

NRIX opened at $29.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.10. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $15.21 and a one year high of $52.38.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $5.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.40 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $35,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,947. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $220,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,447.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,800 shares of company stock worth $562,911 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

