Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $10,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 166.1% in the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 42,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 26,559 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 133,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,465,000 after purchasing an additional 14,018 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,921,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $919,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,218 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,332,000. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 47,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter.

MUB stock opened at $116.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.95. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $114.91 and a 52 week high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

