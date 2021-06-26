Bessemer Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 32,588 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 64.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $38.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $218.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.73. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.33.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

