Bessemer Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,097 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 32,281 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in Intel by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $55.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $225.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Intel from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.32.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

