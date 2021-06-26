Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 15,571 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,571 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $79.98 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $60.40 and a 12-month high of $82.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.82.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

