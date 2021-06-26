Bessemer Group Inc. Takes $43.52 Million Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 640,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,520,000. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.91% of Vanguard Energy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ADE LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 66.7% in the first quarter. ADE LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $77.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.32. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.62 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

