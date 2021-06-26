Bessemer Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,612 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,323 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 334,979,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,321,808,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282,145 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,440,752 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,581,548,000 after buying an additional 2,062,223 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $2,026,921,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,947,804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,742,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,924 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,592,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,727,018,000 after acquiring an additional 8,276,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.85.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $204,851.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,222 shares in the company, valued at $5,682,877. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $53.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.74. The firm has a market cap of $223.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $55.35.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

