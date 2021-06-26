BetterBetting (BETR) Tops One Day Volume of $333,228.00

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded up 11,349% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 26th. One BetterBetting coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001373 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BetterBetting has traded 43,024.5% higher against the dollar. BetterBetting has a market cap of $232.69 million and approximately $333,228.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BetterBetting alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003235 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00052508 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003321 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00020280 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003236 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $180.69 or 0.00583965 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00037705 BTC.

BetterBetting Coin Profile

BetterBetting is a coin. It was first traded on December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,863 coins and its circulating supply is 285,140,472 coins. BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here . BetterBetting’s official website is www.betterbetting.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BetterBetting is a decentralized sports betting marketplace that uses the BETR token as its betting currency. BetterBetting aims to establish truly decentralised online sports betting. “

BetterBetting Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetterBetting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BetterBetting should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BetterBetting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BetterBetting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BetterBetting and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.