Beyond Finance Price Hits $0.76 on Top Exchanges (BYN)

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. Beyond Finance has a total market cap of $4.54 million and $2.88 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beyond Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.76 or 0.00002300 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Beyond Finance has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beyond Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003052 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00044991 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.19 or 0.00168140 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00093219 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000168 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,956.06 or 1.00396551 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002922 BTC.

About Beyond Finance

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,010,197 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Buying and Selling Beyond Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beyond Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beyond Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beyond Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beyond Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.