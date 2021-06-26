Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP decreased its position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,559 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 27.4% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,781,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,561 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,214,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,120,000 after purchasing an additional 41,126 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,011,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,425,000 after acquiring an additional 269,382 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 14.4% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 984,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,038,000 after acquiring an additional 124,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 634,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,547,000 after acquiring an additional 24,273 shares in the last quarter. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beyond Meat stock opened at $148.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.64. The company has a current ratio of 18.12, a quick ratio of 16.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.86 and a 12 month high of $221.00.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $108.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.92 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Charles Muth sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $269,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,779 shares in the company, valued at $7,728,444.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total value of $761,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,358. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,692 shares of company stock worth $15,493,363. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

BYND has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $145.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Beyond Meat from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.89.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

