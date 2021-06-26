Bezant (BZNT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7,849.00

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded down 21.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 26th. One Bezant coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Bezant has a market cap of $877,548.61 and $7,849.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bezant has traded 31.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00052687 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003340 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00020218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.37 or 0.00589044 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000297 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00038587 BTC.

About Bezant

Bezant (CRYPTO:BZNT) is a coin. Its launch date was May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 coins and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 coins. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant . Bezant’s official website is bezant.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bezant Foundation, established in Singapore, is supported by international veterans from diverse industries that offer a wealth of knowledge, for example, payments, physical & digital asset distribution, platform development, and crypto exchange management. We are targeting strategic regions around the world beginning with S.E.A(South East Asia). Our team offers local experience from different regions and provide not only on-ground knowledge but also different perspectives in helping enterprises to adopt blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Bezant

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

