BidiPass (BDP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $5,592.00

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. During the last seven days, BidiPass has traded down 23.6% against the US dollar. One BidiPass coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. BidiPass has a market cap of $103,142.60 and $5,592.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00052764 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003359 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00020350 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $196.36 or 0.00595713 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000302 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00038808 BTC.

About BidiPass

BidiPass is a coin. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. The official website for BidiPass is bidipass.org . BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here . BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

BidiPass Coin Trading

