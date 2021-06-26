BIDR (BIDR) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $17.14 Million

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 26th. One BIDR coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BIDR has a market capitalization of $15.55 million and $17.14 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BIDR has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00045422 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.48 or 0.00165629 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.77 or 0.00093953 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000167 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31,830.23 or 1.00460445 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002956 BTC.

About BIDR

BIDR’s genesis date was June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here . BIDR’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

BIDR Coin Trading

