Big Data Protocol (BDP) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.19 Million

Big Data Protocol (CURRENCY:BDP) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. Big Data Protocol has a market cap of $4.22 million and approximately $2.19 million worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Big Data Protocol has traded 50.9% lower against the US dollar. One Big Data Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000499 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00052444 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00020281 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.12 or 0.00576256 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00037863 BTC.

Big Data Protocol Profile

Big Data Protocol (BDP) is a coin. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 64,923,253 coins and its circulating supply is 26,612,465 coins. The Reddit community for Big Data Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bigdataprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Big Data Protocol’s official website is www.bigdataprotocol.com . Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data tokens. The Protocol sources commercially valuable data, tokenizes it and makes it liquid. “

Buying and Selling Big Data Protocol

