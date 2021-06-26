Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 694.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,019 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.40% of Big Lots worth $9,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Big Lots by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,910,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,671,000 after acquiring an additional 53,418 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Big Lots by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 765,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,879,000 after acquiring an additional 102,724 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Big Lots by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,933,000 after acquiring an additional 27,316 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Big Lots by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 461,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,544,000 after acquiring an additional 304,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 323,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,873,000 after buying an additional 14,629 shares during the period. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BIG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Big Lots from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

BIG stock opened at $65.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.36. Big Lots, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.13 and a fifty-two week high of $73.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.93. Big Lots had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $306,577.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,448 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,747.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 5,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $390,813.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,258 shares of company stock valued at $1,675,690. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

