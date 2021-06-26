BinaryX Price Tops $5.00 (BNX)

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 26th. One BinaryX coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.00 or 0.00016032 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BinaryX has traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar. BinaryX has a total market cap of $6.30 million and $82,774.00 worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00007839 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.52 or 0.01417559 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 35.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BinaryX Profile

BinaryX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,215,781 coins and its circulating supply is 1,258,478 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

Buying and Selling BinaryX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BinaryX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BinaryX using one of the exchanges listed above.

