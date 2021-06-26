BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.68

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.68 and traded as high as $4.04. BIO-key International shares last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 49,168 shares changing hands.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded BIO-key International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

The company has a market capitalization of $31.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.68.

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. BIO-key International had a negative return on equity of 45.22% and a negative net margin of 167.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 million during the quarter.

In other BIO-key International news, SVP James David Sullivan purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.34 per share, for a total transaction of $33,400.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $58,400. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BIO-key International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) by 93.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,937 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 30,936 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.82% of BIO-key International worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 6.28% of the company’s stock.

BIO-key International Company Profile (NASDAQ:BKYI)

BIO-key International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology, enterprise-ready identity access management solutions, and software solutions to commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premise SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform.

