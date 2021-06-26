Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Position Trimmed by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,440 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Biogen were worth $9,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BIIB traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $347.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,251,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,673,510. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $52.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.09.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The company’s revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 18.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BIIB. Barclays upped their price target on Biogen from $265.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Biogen from $246.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.93.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

