Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$4.92.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BIR. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Eight Capital upped their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$3.25 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Birchcliff Energy to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of BIR opened at C$4.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.56. Birchcliff Energy has a 52-week low of C$1.08 and a 52-week high of C$4.86. The firm has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.50.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$185.61 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

