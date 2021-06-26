Bitcashpay (BCP) One Day Volume Hits $123,511.00

Bitcashpay (CURRENCY:BCP) traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. In the last seven days, Bitcashpay has traded down 40.6% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcashpay has a market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $123,511.00 worth of Bitcashpay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcashpay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00052481 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003339 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00020319 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003035 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $196.88 or 0.00595434 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000301 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00038588 BTC.

Bitcashpay Profile

Bitcashpay (CRYPTO:BCP) is a coin. Its launch date was August 20th, 2020. Bitcashpay’s total supply is 850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 198,655,033 coins. Bitcashpay’s official Twitter account is @Bitcashpay1

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCashPay Financial Technology Inc. aims to be one of the largest payment solutions that globally provides real-time transaction balance and history. By using BitCashPay App, users will be able to purchase products and services such as mobile minutes, fast food, gasoline, airfare, and more. “

