Bitcloud (BTDX) Price Tops $0.0137

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 26th. Bitcloud has a market cap of $503,599.99 and approximately $3.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcloud has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar. One Bitcloud coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31,719.46 or 0.99818768 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00029047 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $112.99 or 0.00355567 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00008035 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $123.14 or 0.00387520 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.96 or 0.00698490 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003034 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006363 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00054264 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003876 BTC.

Bitcloud Profile

Bitcloud (CRYPTO:BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 36,881,452 coins. The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars.

