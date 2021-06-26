BitCoal Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $365.00 (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. In the last seven days, BitCoal has traded 27.9% lower against the US dollar. BitCoal has a total market capitalization of $40,920.38 and approximately $365.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCoal coin can now be purchased for about $0.0091 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitCoal alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.93 or 0.00628100 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 76.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001508 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000216 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000355 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded up 41.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitCoal Coin Profile

BitCoal (CRYPTO:COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io . The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

Buying and Selling BitCoal

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitCoal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCoal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.