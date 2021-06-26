Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Trading Down 10% This Week

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded down 24.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded down 10% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0875 or 0.00000274 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Atom has a total market cap of $1.61 million and $387.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000038 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

