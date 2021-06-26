Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) Price Hits $22.79 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $22.79 or 0.00073776 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a market capitalization of $423.26 million and $10.24 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,889.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $434.33 or 0.01406091 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $119.64 or 0.00387333 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000746 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003944 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC Profile

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CRYPTO:BCHA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bitcoin Cash (BCH) network will go through its semi-annual hard fork upgrade at 12:00 (UTC) on November 15, 2020 as scheduled and this page refers to the BCH version of the Bitcoin ABC developer team. There are two node schemes, Bitcoin ABC (BCHA) and Bitcoin Cash Node (BCHN). Currently, BCHN has support from most miners and holds dominance in the futures market. This is the third Bitcoin Cash fork, and while both implementations agree on a novel mining algorithm, supporters of Bitcoin ABC defend that a portion of the block reward (around 8%) should be distributed to the developer team, which would allegedly cause centralization to the development efforts, similar to other projects. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source) “

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash ABC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash ABC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Cash ABC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

