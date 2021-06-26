Bitcoin CZ (BCZ) Market Cap Tops $48,497.10

Bitcoin CZ (CURRENCY:BCZ) traded down 25% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. Bitcoin CZ has a total market capitalization of $48,497.10 and approximately $3.00 worth of Bitcoin CZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin CZ has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin CZ coin can now be purchased for about $0.0138 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003192 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001906 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00044479 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00052082 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Bitcoin CZ Coin Profile

Bitcoin CZ (BCZ) is a coin. Bitcoin CZ’s total supply is 3,515,070 coins. Bitcoin CZ’s official message board is medium.com/@BitcoinCZ . Bitcoin CZ’s official Twitter account is @bitcoincz_org . The official website for Bitcoin CZ is www.bitcoincz.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin CZ’s primary goal is to create an accessible, high-end technology with a low barrier to entry while simultaneously delivering a product that is more useable, more reliable, more versatile, and more smoothly integrated and assembled than even the market leaders. BCZ has been designed to build upon the strengths of the Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) model. The recordation of all transactions on an immutable ledger successfully removes the need for trusted third parties. “

Bitcoin CZ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin CZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin CZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin CZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

