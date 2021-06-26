Bitcoin Interest (BCI) Price Down 9.7% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 26th. Bitcoin Interest has a total market cap of $349,716.85 and $2.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Interest has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Interest coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0191 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Interest alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $104.25 or 0.00316063 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.70 or 0.00120368 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.95 or 0.00175675 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00008731 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004588 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000707 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000325 BTC.

About Bitcoin Interest

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Interest is bitcoininterest.io . Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Interest is a bitcoin fork that occurred at the block height 505083 dated January 22nd. Its focus is towards decentralization of mining – it is based on an enhanced PoW Equihash algorithm in order to create a smooth ASIC resistant mining process. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Interest

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Interest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Interest using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Interest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Interest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.