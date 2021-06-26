Bitcoinus Trading Up 0.1% Over Last Week (BITS)

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 26th. One Bitcoinus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoinus has a market capitalization of $3,482.05 and $125.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoinus has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,029.07 or 0.99893626 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00029440 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00007768 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00053912 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000811 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000092 BTC.

About Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 coins and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 coins. Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoinus’ official message board is www.bitcoinus.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Bitcoinus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoinus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

