Bitradio Market Cap Hits $54,192.14 (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. Bitradio has a total market capitalization of $54,192.14 and approximately $68.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitradio has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One Bitradio coin can now be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003504 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006657 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00010269 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $110.70 or 0.00350638 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Bitradio

Bitradio (BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,104,099 coins and its circulating supply is 10,104,094 coins. The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitradio Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

