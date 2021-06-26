BitTorrent (BTT) Price Tops $0.0024 on Top Exchanges

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 26th. In the last week, BitTorrent has traded 17.9% lower against the dollar. BitTorrent has a total market cap of $1.59 billion and approximately $209.91 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000192 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00010944 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00015870 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00007765 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006033 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004269 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000450 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002985 BTC.

BitTorrent Coin Profile

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,952,625,000 coins. BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

BitTorrent Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

