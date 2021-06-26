BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,037,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 717,200 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 3.67% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $225,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $47.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.42. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $50.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.85.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 161.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $96,002.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,050,927.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 8,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total transaction of $381,485.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,480,432.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,793 shares of company stock worth $3,481,091. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BJ shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.75.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.