Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC raised its stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BKI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Black Knight by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Black Knight by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Black Knight by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 26,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Black Knight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

BKI opened at $78.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $97.19.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $349.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BKI. TheStreet raised Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James began coverage on Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Black Knight presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.31.

In other Black Knight news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 13,900 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.77 per share, with a total value of $997,603.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $1,023,165.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

