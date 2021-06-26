Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.25.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

BLKB opened at $79.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.89. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 1,317.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Blackbaud has a 12 month low of $46.86 and a 12 month high of $80.00.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $219.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.88 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 15.89%. Blackbaud’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Blackbaud will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blackbaud news, insider Kevin Mcdearis sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total value of $50,310.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,081,500.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,782,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,622 shares of company stock worth $1,720,876 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLKB. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Blackbaud in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Blackbaud by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Blackbaud in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Blackbaud in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Blackbaud in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. 99.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other social good entities in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Luminate Advocacy, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

